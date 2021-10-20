I have been going to local government meetings for over a year, and it has been disappointing to watch the discourse from both the audience and fellow City Council members when we are supposed to be a “Golden Rule” city.
First, local citizens are now unable to comment on any agenda item at Hudson City Council meetings, which stifles the voice of the public, especially when the mayor never replies to emails or questions.
Additionally, at the Sept. 20 Hudson City Council meeting, audience members were booing and harassing City Council members during discussion. Moreover, Alderperson Morrissette started shaking a pamphlet of the Constitution at Alderperson Bruch and yelling, which he has now done to both female City Council members. Mayor O’Connor and Alderperson Morissette also called Alderperson Bruch’s business practices into question even though citizens can choose to go to whatever business they want, but they do not have a choice about going to government buildings. This is just one example.
It can be seen at all levels of local government and through voicemails and messages. It is completely OK to be upset about what is happening locally in government, and citizens should stay involved with questions and attendance. But our local elected officials are our neighbors. They are not Sen. Baldwin or Johnson, who are living off a taxpayer-funded salary far away. They are people who live one to four miles from us, are giving up their time to work for us, and are paid peanuts for it. If we want to be a “Golden Rule” city, it would be great if our mayor and all alderpeople would lead by example, but if they are not going to do it, then we need to do it as citizens.
So please stay involved and keep going to meetings but show up with civility.
Addison Filiatreaux
Hudson
