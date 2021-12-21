I received the weekly e-newsletter from Rep. Tom Tiffany and am appalled by Tiffany's quote that "the American people have notched another victory" due to a federal judge blocking Biden's mandate for businesses to mandate vaccinations.
In this partisan statement, Tiffany does disservice to the American people and particularly to his constituency.
The issue is that the vaccines have been proven to be effective tools in preventing COVID-19 infections for individuals, either preventing infections entirely, or in lowering the severity of the disease and lowering the chance of death from the disease significantly.
The second issue is that vaccines, along with masks, help prevent the spread of COVID-19. Less spread means fewer people are infected; therefore, there is less chance of mutations of the virus.
I hold Tiffany personally responsible for not being out front protecting his constituency by at least encouraging people to get the vaccine or passing a law in Congress to mandate the vaccine.
No one has the right to infect others with a deadly virus. That is what the vaccine prevents. It should not be a choice.
Obviously from the facts, the people who do not get vaccinated are the largest group of people now flooding the hospitals after contracting COVID-19. They won't listen to the health professionals such as Dr Fauci who recommends the vaccine and who Tiffany denigrates.
No, instead these unvaccinated people rush to these same health professionals when they get the virus and say cure me.
Tiffany, be a leader.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.