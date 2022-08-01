So let me get this straight. The U.S. Supreme Court overturned the abortion rights of every woman in the United States, although three of the justices swore in their confirmation hearings that Roe vs Wade was “settled law”?
And those justices were appointed by Donald Trump, who is currently under investigation for instigating an insurrection to overturn the 2020 presidential election, although he lost by over seven million votes.
And now abortions in this country are totally illegal?
So let me get this straight. This same partisan Supreme Court ruled that it is up to individual states to determine abortion rights?
And although Gov. Evers attempted to pass reasonable abortion rights for Wisconsin women, he was overturned by the Republicans in the Wisconsin legislature.
And those same Wisconsin Republican legislators, who refused to even show up for work for the past three months, are ruling that the Wisconsin abortion law passed in 1849 is now in effect in Wisconsin..
Wait. What?
What about rape? What about incest? What about a severe fetal deformity? What about an ectopic pregnancy where the mother and baby will both die without an abortion? What about when a fetus is attempting to abort itself and putting the mother in danger? What about the thousands of low-income Wisconsin women who may not be financially or mentally able to bring a child into this world?
So let me get this straight.
The Wisconsin Legislature is concerned about making ballot boxes illegal, opposing the 2020 election, and passing gun laws to make it legal for 18 year olds to carry an AR-15 rifle, but they have no concern about Wisconsin women losing the most basic right of all, the right to make decisions about their own bodies.
So let me just say – and I want to get this straight …
There is an election coming. Vote them all out before the partisan Supreme Court rules our votes don’t count anymore.
