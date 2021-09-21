Hudson, a Golden Rule city?
What is it? We are to treat all people as we want to be treated.
Who said it? The son of our creator? Why? He wanted respect and dignity between all people. Going back to the beginning of time, our creator took six days to form all of creation. In the first five days he said it was good. On the sixth and the last day he said it was very good. We were all created on the last of the six days. We are all brothers and sisters of the one and only creator. If you do not believe this, read the book of love letters he gave us.
Were we created with perfection? No! We are all disobedient and breakers of God’s law. Learning obedience is our greatest area of development. When our feelings get hurt, our normal reaction is to get mad and get even. We forget, the creator said “the get even” part is his, not ours.
The creator's son also told us that anyone can love their friends. That is not good enough. He told us he wants us to love our enemies. This is very difficult to do.
He did it, so I think we should try what he said to do every day and see if our world changes for the better. What do we have to lose?
Where does our freedom come from? From the beginning our creator gave us our freedom with consequences. Your decision?
Rich Allan
Hudson
