What do we stand for?
Our Constitution begins with “We the People.,” not “I the person.” It says “promote the general welfare,” not the individual welfare.
Sadly, far-right voters seem unwilling to address any of their responsibilities, and rant instead about their rights. My rights on guns, my rights on vaccines, my rights on free speech, my right to small government and "freedom."
Conversely, other folks aren’t allowed free speech, to make their own health care decisions, practice religion and spirituality in their own way, or to have fair and honest representation by the state due to partisan gerrymandering.
So what does this mean in terms of what we moderates and progressives should do?
We should look for common ground on law enforcement, immigration, the cost of prescription drugs and a host of other issues where compromise should and can be there. We need to listen more and rant less.
We should work for a society that supports all families, including the middle class and poor, and affords all of them quality, affordable health care and child care. We should fully support public education, a fair tax system, a society that does not tolerate discrimination, law enforcement accountability, and protecting the environment.
We not only have the high ground on these issues, but we have, when framed accurately, the support of the majority of Americans. We must work much harder to reframe the terms of the debate, in order to win the debate. I would tweak a famous quote as follows: "In the essentials, unity; in disagreement, dialogue; in all things, charity."
