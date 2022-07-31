While the far right seems to relish calling fraud on our elections, it is important to make sure your vote will count and not be thrown out for an overlooked technicality.
Remember that the Aug. 9 election is a partisan election. Wisconsin has what is known as an open primary, so you do not need to be a registered Republican or Democrat to vote.
However, upon receiving your ballot, you must choose a party and vote a straight party line – if you don’t, your vote will be thrown out. You cannot cross over and choose, for example, a Republican candidate for governor and a Democratic candidate for senator. You must vote along partisan lines.
Be sure that you read your ballot carefully before casting your votes. Follow the directions exactly as written, and you will have no problem.
Research your candidates before voting. You cannot ask poll workers about candidate information. Poll workers are there to register voters and distribute ballots only.
In order to receive your ballot you must show an acceptable photo ID. That may be a Wisconsin driver’s license, a military ID, a U.S. passport or a University of Wisconsin student ID. If you do not have a photo ID, learn how to get a free state ID card at bringit.wisconsin.gov.
If you are voting on an absentee ballot, remember our Republican state Legislature passed new laws, removing all Wisconsin ballot boxes.. You must either mail your ballot in on time or return the ballot in person to the municipal clerk’s office or to your voting place on the day of the election.
You cannot have someone else return your ballot for you. It will not be accepted.
The 2022 elections will be among the most important elections in the history of our country. Please make sure you research your candidates, follow directions on the ballot and make sure your vote counts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.