The Wisconsin Constitution states that legislative district maps should be drawn to be contiguous, compact, and to respect, as much as possible, political boundaries such as cities and counties. It says nothing about protecting incumbents or least change.
Despite this, the current legislative majority submitted maps favored by their party leaders. They acknowledged the maps had been drawn to protect incumbents – as if holding office should be a lifelong, unchallenged position.
On Oct. 28 of last year, more than 200 people testified against the partisan maps the Legislature proposed. It seemed the only people supporting the partisan maps were representatives that the maps protected. It gave them job security, after all.
When the governor rightly vetoed those maps, the state Supreme Court said they would use the criterion of “least change.” Maps that moved the fewest people from district to district would be favored.
Now the state Supreme Court has spoken, and while I’m glad they chose the slightly more fair maps submitted by Gov. Evers, the Supreme Court must do more to place fairness above partisanship.
The people of Wisconsin deserve maps that are fair for all parties. Our representatives should earn their jobs – not have them guaranteed based on gerrymandered maps drawn in secret 10 years ago. We’ve made a small step in the right direction for our voices to be heard and our communities to get the attention they need. Together, we can continue forging this path to fair maps for Wisconsin.
