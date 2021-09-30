Most people have an awareness of the broad impact crime has on our communities. However, it’s difficult to truly understand what it means to become a victim of crime until you experience it. I was only a child when I learned the impact crime has on victims and their loved ones, when I witnessed the scene of a homicide. In the aftermath, I saw how crucial it was that victims have strong protections in our legal system.
This experience is why I support Marsy’s Law, the crime victims constitutional amendment that was enacted in Wisconsin last year. Marsy’s Law ensures that victims of crime are protected by our state constitution with the right to be heard, the right to notice, and other common-sense protections.
For me, one of the most crucial provisions of Marsy’s Law is the right to privacy. Those who are impacted by crime didn’t ask to be thrown into that horrible situation. Their lives are turned upside down by the crime itself and the arduous legal battle that follows. This experience can become so much worse if their personal information is revealed during the justice process, exposed to the public and even to the perpetrator. Ensuring victims have the right to privacy protects not only their peace of mind, but their safety.
I hope most people will never know what it’s like to have a crime seriously impact their lives. But if it does, I’m grateful that Wisconsin crime victims are protected by Marsy’s Law.
Jesse Anderson
New Richmond
