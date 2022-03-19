Vote for Paul Deziel April 5.
Paul Deziel exemplifies the best of what makes Hudson a great place to live.
In his time on City Council, Paul has proven to be responsive to residents of District 3 and to the broader community. Paul is forward thinking in planning for the future and prudent in financial matters. He is that rare public servant who is humble, listens without judgment and factors input into his final decisions.
At a time when so many of our leaders seem to have forgotten what civil discourse sounds like, Paul Deziel lives it. He consistently uses a measured approach to addressing the most important issues before the city. He listens to all with an open mind and heart.
