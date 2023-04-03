I will be voting for Megan Rozowski for school board on April 4. Megan demonstrates the attributes I look for in the members of our school board.
Megan is a parent to school-age children attending Hudson Public Schools. She understands first-hand the fear and uncertainty brought on by the talk of closing our neighborhood schools. Megan will do everything she can to keep our neighborhood schools open.
Megan is knowledgeable and willing to learn. She is the director of research and policy development at Minnesota Private College Council, and she serves on multiple State of Minnesota work groups that center on the education and workforce pipeline. She researches the answers to questions big and small. She took the time and initiative to meet with the superintendent, district finance, members of the school board, and curriculum administrators to learn the answers to her questions and concerns regarding the April 4 referendums and how funding and finance work for school districts in the state of Wisconsin.
Megan wants Hudson School District teachers to be and feel supported. She understands that the best way to retain good teachers is to support them. When teachers do not feel supported by their superintendent, principal or school board, they will inevitably leave the district.
I have school-age children in this district, and I want and expect them to get the best education possible. Megan Rozowski is the best school board candidate to make that happen. Megan is extremely approachable. She listens. She is honest. Megan is who I want representing my children, my school, and my community. I will be voting for Megan Rozowski for school board on April 4.
