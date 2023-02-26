Good update on the CESA 11 superintendents’ response. Thank you all.
The over $7 billion budget surplus says our state has done well with less costs and more income. Thanks Madison.
That surplus belongs to all taxpayers, saying we overpaid. So one option is to give it back to us. Another option is to have it go to where it is needed most. Our 4K-12 public schools should get the highest priority.
We request that the state give back to two-thirds funding for all districts. Make it a simple formula, so we can understand the method.
With the state holding 25% as a reserve, that leaves $5 billion available in Madison. To locally ask for up to $37 million via a referendum during high costs and inflation begs the question, do you have any compassion for the less fortunate?
Next, we need to determine priorities:
Special needs children.
Student Academic needs.
Building needs. We need to split No. 3 into two parts. One is special needs along with academic needs and vocational needs, call it core needs. Activities and sports, call it A&S needs. We have more funding options for A&S needs other than the state. Local and area groups can jump in and support at many different levels.
Contacting our Madison representatives is futile. Two representatives vs. 132 representatives.
We need to apply greater pressure on Madison. Step one is when the Joint Finance Committee comes to our local area for our input. I expect to see 13 buses loaded with people who care about 4K-12 funding expressing our concerns.
Next, let's send 39 buses to Madison loaded like above with 39 superintendents riding shotgun to surround the capital until we get a fair funding solution.
Madison has an elite group (Fiscal Bureau) of people that can give us a best state process or build one from scratch. Only our representatives can access it.
If you have a better way, please share it. For the less fortunate in our area.
