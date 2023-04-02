Wisconsin is one of the swingiest of swing states. This is apparent everywhere: as we listen and learn from extremes and moderates in these very opinion letters and as we see Wisconsin in the national spotlight daily. It constantly reminds me that politics is a journey – we all have a right to care, to get involved and to voice our perspectives.
However, I feel like the noise-level of political issues is muddying the purpose of local town and school board elections coming up on April 4.
I believe the town board should be composed of individuals with a level-headed, fair, non-partisan approach to participatory democracy. It is not a position where the divides and extremes should live. It is a leadership position that should be focused on town business, with leaders that take the time to listen and assess what is best for the majority of residents, including the safety of our kids and stability of our future.
I firmly believe that where I live, in St. Joseph, the board will be at its best by re-electing Theresa Johnson and Chris Marshall. And for supervisor 2, I will be voting for Matt Moore and his pragmatic perspective, listening ear and commitment to transparency – all of which will benefit our community and quality of life so strongly.
Whether it’s during a living room gathering or a kitchen table coffee, I hope we can all think objectively about top areas in which change is needed and how our vote matters. But my greatest hope is that for our town and school boards, we focus on what matters most to the very neighborhoods and kids we adore, ahead of any personal and political ideologies or outside influences.
Along with this perspective, I also want to voice my unending support of Megan Rozowski and Heather Logelin for the Hudson school board. These votes make me feel so confident about the future of this beloved area: a multi-generational, rural, nurturing community that honors its history while being future-focused, engaging and accepting for all and connected.
