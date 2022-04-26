The Republican Party has a long and troubling history of working against Wisconsin families. And after unveiling their agenda for 2022, Republicans have added a new threat to Wisconsin retirees and disabled workers.
Florida Sen. Rick Scott, a Republican who leads their parties’ effort to flip the U.S. Senate, has introduced a platform that would sunset all federal legislation after five years – this includes Social Security and Medicare. Yes, you heard that right: Social Security and Medicare could cease to exist with Republicans in charge.
After paying into these programs for their entire working lives, almost 1.2 million Wisconsinites receive well-earned, essential benefits from Medicare, and even more receive benefits from Social Security.
As a retired teacher, I know just how important these programs are to families across our state and country, who use the benefits to put food on the table or a roof over their heads.
In the meantime, President Biden is working to reduce deficits by proposing that the wealthiest Americans pay their fair share of taxes. Democrats at every level are taking action to lower gas prices, manufacture more products in the USA, open up supply chain clogs and promote real competition. In addition, Democrats are working to confront climate change and strengthen health care as we climb out of the pandemic.
As we head into the 2022 election season, the choice couldn’t be more clear.
