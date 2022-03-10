Many politicians sidestep a topic to avoid honestly answering a question that might create contention or be unattractive to some voters. This isn’t a clear or an honest approach when a voter is trying to understand a candidate’s position on an issue.
As voters, we bear some responsibility for this having not demanded clarity.
This is particularly concerning for any citizen in a marginalized community where topics about individual rights are politically and legally challenged. Too often one is left to vote for the least offensive candidate hoping that that candidate will cause no harm.
This has resulted in laws that harass individuals and censor or restrict their rights. Voter referendums that challenge constitutionally assured rights of that citizen have been instituted and have succeeded in diminishing the legal rights of these selected citizen groups and their integrity as people.
As a member of one of these marginalized communities, I will no longer rally behind candidates who will not speak honestly nor support my rights. I want to see that every citizen has the same rights and opportunities as promised in the U.S. Constitution.
There can be no place for decisions manipulated by popular opinion or the personal beliefs, religious mandates, intimidations, or vocal manifestations of others.
