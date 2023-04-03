Recently, there have been suggestions that St. Joseph candidates are extremists, are connected to national groups, are seeking support of people that share their “religion,” skin color, or socio-economic status, are running circus theatrics, have a history of sowing distrust and division in their communities by spreading conspiracy theories and inaccurate information. All these accusations are void of any proof or facts.
It was written that "...We have all seen in recent years how racism, fear, and disinformation divides communities, creates fear, and feels menacing. Some have used these as a tactic to divide us, and it's not just national figures…"
Again, this was offered with no proof, even after it was asked for.
Is the idea to just throw out a bunch of lies and see what sticks? To gain a few votes? To make future candidates afraid to run for office against long time incumbents? To make conservatives tuck tail and hide? To me, this comes as no surprise. I have watched this happen for years. I try to warn upcoming candidates that this is a tactic that will be used against them, no one really believes it will happen, but every year inevitably it does. It is no surprise to me any longer, but that doesn't make it any less wrong, nor does it take away the shock it puts the accused in.
One of the accused shared her sentiments about the above statement.
“I am the daughter of immigrant parents, how/why would they think that I would use racism to campaign in a public forum? If I thought that our local party intentionally used hearsay/false accusations as an opportunity against an opposing candidate like that in a newsletter, I would be extremely disappointed and would want nothing to do with it.”
Another is used to this sort of attack. It seems that when you are over the target, you become a target. Another said, “I stand in truth” and wants to run on merit and not join in the mudslinging.
I stand with these ladies, and all candidates who seek office and wish to run on their merit alone.
If you wish to look into these strong women who continue to endure and yet remain standing, I'd encourage you to do so.
