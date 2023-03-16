We talk a lot about our rights but you should not presume that that right allows you to impose your preferences on others. For instance, you may not want a specific book read by you or your child but you do not have the right to take that same opportunity away from my child or me. You have the right to free speech but you do not have the right to gag another’s efforts to speak because you don’t like what they say.
There are laws that put parameters around how, when and where we can use these rights like when safety or the general welfare of the greater population is at risk but it should be administered fairly to all of us. A right is not an opportunity to eliminate another’s rights and if it does, it becomes all wrong. While the Constitution gives you a personal right, it does not say that you can impose your right on others. Having the right to choose is a freedom we all get to enjoy. Please don’t take that same right away from others.
