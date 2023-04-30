Letter to the Editor RTSA
Notice the number of times the pronoun “I” is used.

I will determine who is an American.

I will determine the books in schools and libraries.

I will determine the medical standards of the nation.

I will determine the morals, values and standards of...

...parents.

...schools.

...government.

...individuals.

I am correct because I say so.

I unilaterally declare myself to be We.

I = we is a contradiction in terms.

I = we is the perfect definition of an autocrat.

The Constitution does not begin, "I the people...".

From parish to school to nation, only division and hatred will result if the only pronoun is “I.” The true, correct definition of “we” is critical in America today.

