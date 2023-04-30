Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota and Wisconsin... Minnesota River near Jordan affecting Carver, Sibley and Scott Counties. Mississippi River at Red Wing L/D 3 affecting Pierce, Goodhue and Dakota Counties. Mississippi River at Red Wing affecting Pierce and Goodhue Counties. Mississippi River at St. Paul affecting Washington, Ramsey and Dakota Counties. Mississippi River at Hwy 610 in Brooklyn Park affecting Hennepin and Anoka Counties. St Croix River at Stillwater affecting Washington, St. Croix and Pierce Counties. Minnesota River at Savage affecting Carver, Hennepin, Scott and Dakota Counties. Minnesota River at Granite Falls HWY 212 affecting Renville, Chippewa and Yellow Medicine Counties. Minnesota River at Montevideo affecting Yellow Medicine, Chippewa and Lac qui Parle Counties. Minnesota River at Morton affecting Renville and Redwood Counties. South Fork Crow River below Mayer affecting Carver County. Crow River at Rockford affecting Hennepin and Wright Counties. Mississippi River near Hastings L/D 2 (COE) affecting Washington, Pierce, Goodhue and Dakota Counties. ...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Minnesota... Minnesota River at New Ulm affecting Nicollet, Blue Earth and Brown Counties. South Fork Crow River at Delano affecting Hennepin and Wright Counties. .Rivers have past crest and are continuing to fall. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL FRIDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River at Red Wing L/D 3. * WHEN...Until Friday evening. * IMPACTS...At 683.0 feet, Lock and Dam 3 may end operations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 815 AM CDT Sunday, the stage was 681.6 feet. - Recent Activity...The river is continuing to fall. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage Thursday morning and continue falling to 679.7 feet Sunday morning. - Flood stage is 680.5 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 681.6 feet on 05/01/1975. &&

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River near Hastings L/D 2 (COE). * WHEN...Until further notice. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 830 AM CDT Sunday, the stage was 17.4 feet. - Recent Activity...The river is continuing to fall. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 15.6 feet Sunday morning. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 17.4 feet on 03/30/2011.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota...Iowa...Wisconsin... Mississippi River at Lansing affecting Houston, Vernon, Allamakee and Crawford Counties. Mississippi River at Guttenberg Dam 10 affecting Clayton and Grant Counties. Mississippi River at McGregor affecting Clayton, Allamakee, Grant and Crawford Counties. Mississippi River at La Crosse affecting Vernon, Houston and La Crosse Counties. Mississippi River at Winona affecting Winona, Buffalo and Trempealeau Counties. Mississippi River at Lake City affecting Pepin, Goodhue and Wabasha Counties. Mississippi River at Wabasha affecting Buffalo and Wabasha Counties. .River levels are forecast to continue falling this week. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional river and weather information is available at www.weather.gov/lacrosse. The next statement will be issued Monday morning by 11am CDT. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL WEDNESDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River at Lake City. * WHEN...Until Wednesday evening. * IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, Minor lowland flooding occurs and some residential sections near the river are evacuated. Water and Sewer service is turned off along Central Point Road. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 8:15 PM CDT Sunday the stage was 16.7 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:15 PM CDT Sunday was 17.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early Wednesday morning and continue falling to 14.6 feet Sunday evening. - Flood stage is 16.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 16.6 feet on 06/21/1943. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY WEDNESDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River at Red Wing. * WHEN...Until early Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 14.3 feet, Lock and dam 3 may end operations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 815 AM CDT Sunday, the stage was 14.7 feet. - Recent Activity...The river is continuing to fall. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage tomorrow afternoon and continue falling to 11.8 feet Sunday morning. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 14.7 feet on 06/29/2014.