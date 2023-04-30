...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota
and Wisconsin...
Minnesota River near Jordan affecting Carver, Sibley and Scott
Counties.
Mississippi River at Red Wing L/D 3 affecting Pierce, Goodhue and
Dakota Counties.
Mississippi River at Red Wing affecting Pierce and Goodhue
Counties.
Mississippi River at St. Paul affecting Washington, Ramsey and
Dakota Counties.
Mississippi River at Hwy 610 in Brooklyn Park affecting Hennepin
and Anoka Counties.
St Croix River at Stillwater affecting Washington, St. Croix and
Pierce Counties.
Minnesota River at Savage affecting Carver, Hennepin, Scott and
Dakota Counties.
Minnesota River at Granite Falls HWY 212 affecting Renville,
Chippewa and Yellow Medicine Counties.
Minnesota River at Montevideo affecting Yellow Medicine, Chippewa
and Lac qui Parle Counties.
Minnesota River at Morton affecting Renville and Redwood Counties.
South Fork Crow River below Mayer affecting Carver County.
Crow River at Rockford affecting Hennepin and Wright Counties.
Mississippi River near Hastings L/D 2 (COE) affecting Washington,
Pierce, Goodhue and Dakota Counties.
...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Minnesota...
Minnesota River at New Ulm affecting Nicollet, Blue Earth and
Brown Counties.
South Fork Crow River at Delano affecting Hennepin and Wright
Counties.
.Rivers have past crest and are continuing to fall.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL FRIDAY EVENING...
* WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is
forecast.
* WHERE...Mississippi River at Red Wing L/D 3.
* WHEN...Until Friday evening.
* IMPACTS...At 683.0 feet, Lock and Dam 3 may end operations.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 815 AM CDT Sunday, the stage was 681.6 feet.
- Recent Activity...The river is continuing to fall.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
Thursday morning and continue falling to 679.7 feet Sunday
morning.
- Flood stage is 680.5 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
681.6 feet on 05/01/1975.
&&
&&
...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...
* WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is
forecast.
* WHERE...Mississippi River near Hastings L/D 2 (COE).
* WHEN...Until further notice.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 830 AM CDT Sunday, the stage was 17.4 feet.
- Recent Activity...The river is continuing to fall.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 15.6 feet Sunday
morning.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
17.4 feet on 03/30/2011.
&&
&&
...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL WEDNESDAY EVENING...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Mississippi River at Lake City.
* WHEN...Until Wednesday evening.
* IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, Minor lowland flooding occurs and some
residential sections near the river are evacuated. Water and Sewer
service is turned off along Central Point Road.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:15 PM CDT Sunday the stage was 16.7 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:15 PM CDT Sunday was 17.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
early Wednesday morning and continue falling to 14.6 feet
Sunday evening.
- Flood stage is 16.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
16.6 feet on 06/21/1943.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
&&
&&
...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY WEDNESDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Mississippi River at Red Wing.
* WHEN...Until early Wednesday morning.
* IMPACTS...At 14.3 feet, Lock and dam 3 may end operations.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 815 AM CDT Sunday, the stage was 14.7 feet.
- Recent Activity...The river is continuing to fall.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
tomorrow afternoon and continue falling to 11.8 feet Sunday
morning.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
14.7 feet on 06/29/2014.
&&
