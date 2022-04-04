Okay folks, sometimes you just reach your breaking point and mine has arrived.
For the past five years far right radicals labeling themselves as conservatives have built a coalition in Wisconsin that has gone beyond irritating to downright dangerous.
We have heard the baseless claims of voter fraud, we have watched as all legislation Tony Evers introduced was voted down or outright ignored, not because they didn’t have merit, but out of pure spite.
We have witnessed how good community-oriented candidates won’t run for office for fear of being menaced by these right-wingers determined to take over elections.
I’m a conservative, and I’m also for social justice. I’ve watched these right-wingers swing through Wisconsin trying to rile up voters over non-existent hot-button issues, especially those dealing with education.
Wisconsin teachers and students should be supported by all citizens. Schools are at the heart of our communities, especially during the pandemic. Instead, right-wingers spread rumor, innuendo, falsehoods, and lies about our school staff and programs in sinister terms.
Do we want our schools teaching empathy and understanding or suspicion and fear?
We have local elections coming up soon. Do you know what the candidates support?
Be careful, you may find yourself voting for someone with a radical agenda. It only takes one or two right-wingers on locally elected boards to completely wipe out decades of community progress.
Remember when you were in the local grocery store and a child threw a hissy fit because they wanted something? Sometimes they need a time out.
I am all for the two-party system in America, but these radical republicans need a time out. It is up to the voters to decide. Please research, research and research your local candidates. Don’t vote against your own interests, and especially don’t vote against your own kids.
Go to myvote.wi.gov to request a mail-in ballot or get the information to vote in your local elections on April 5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.