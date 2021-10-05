1 in 4 women and 1 in 10 men experience domestic violence during their lifetime. Domestic violence includes physical and sexual violence, sexual abuse and other forms of control.
One of the most insidious truths about domestic violence is it’s easy to ignore if it’s not visible. Like an iceberg, there’s a lot more than what is visible above the surface.
Domestic violence creates a hostile environment that can have devastating physical and emotional effects on children. Domestic violence occurs in dating relationships as well as marriage; 57% of teens know someone who has been abused in a dating relationship and only 1 out of every 24 cases of elder abuse is reported.
Domestic violence isn’t just physical; it’s about a broken spirit and self-esteem, broken self-worth and self-dignity. Abuse is life changing but so is speaking up which is the first step to helping end domestic violence.
The St. Croix-Chequamegon Chapter, National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) will be joining advocates across the nation to raise awareness concerning domestic violence. #DVAM2021 #WeAreResilient
For help call NCADV Hotline: 1-800-799-7233 or online TheHotline.org
Cindy Scherwinski
Plover
