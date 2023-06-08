So much has changed in my 80 plus years. Not only in society but also in churches. I feel an outrage but have to watch that blood pressure. Being outraged doesn't mean I am going to start a riot, damage property or take a weapon and destroy lives. The only reason to raise voices where I live is many are hard of hearing.
So why am I outraged? Many actions that were once illegal have been turned around by law. Let’s talk about one that won’t bruise your ego. Cohabitation. When did that change? Cohabitation at one time was against the law. You could not live together if you weren’t married. That changed. I don’t know when since I never voted on it. Nobody asked me. Okay, gentlemen, I can hear your comments. But the point isn’t cohabitation, but when did it stop being illegal?
Have you noticed how our representatives talk to each other? They yell, interrupt, show no respect. Hey kids, that government is hard at work. Political ads are full of lies and innuendos and touted truth. Many new laws are controversial and not many are making our country better. So why aren’t more people outraged? Outrage isn’t hate, it’s demanding an accounting for truth. You can disagree without being right. My late husband used to say he, “may not always be right, but he’s never wrong.”
There is a certain truth to that statement. We are not always right, but we’re not wrong for thinking about it. What happened? Life changed. Rules are different. Actions that were called crimes aren’t anymore. What are they? I have to be careful what I write because I have been censored. I have been very careful not to step on toes. But I thought I was last time. Read between the lines.
