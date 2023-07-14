On June 17, Hudson Pride hosted an event at Hudson Lakefront that publicized a drag queen story hour with children with Slaymantha Fox. After a public outcry, the drag queen story hour was taken off the public schedule.
But the event took place despite being removed from the schedule. Drag queens are overly sexualized depictions of women by definition. Why are we accepting that it is perfectly normal for drag queens to be engaging with our kids? Early sexualization of our children is a concern many people have. I know it is a concern of mine. It is happening in our schools, and in society.
I was horrified when I read the excerpts of books that are in our public schools, from high school down to grade school. Pride events by nature are sexually focused events, they are celebrating one person's sexual attraction to another. Many will assume opposition to this event is due to hate, but it is not. It is because I truly feel we need to let our kids be kids. They don’t need to be thinking about this stuff so early. Life is confusing enough.
The Hudson Pride claims that they promote diversity and inclusion, except for those who disagree with them. At least one group tried to get a booth at the event but were turned down because Pride did not agree with the group’s mission. As is typical, the hypocrisy of “All are welcome” is, in truth, “Some are welcome.”
The Hudson Police Department had posted a picture of a police officer standing "guard" over the drag queen and the children. Who was he protecting? Certainly not the innocent children. It’s time for the city of Hudson to require background checks for public events just like the Hudson library requires.
Sara, did you read the entire book or only the excerpt put together by booklooks. They are a moms for Liberty offshoot. M4L gets a lot of funding from right wing extremist. Are you not on the local Republican Party board? The book banning was shut down in Somerset due to our first amendment , Do you not support our constitution ?.
