I am writing to request the Hudson City Council openly discuss and give thoughtful consideration to each of the individuals they select to serve as election poll workers.
In a city that prides itself on promoting the Golden Rule, creating an environment where voters feel safe and free to cast their ballot for the candidate of their choice should be a high priority.
It appears to me when on Dec. 6, Alderperson Hall raised concerns about one of the poll worker candidates, she was taking the responsibilities of her job seriously.
I would hope that if other alderpersons had concerns about one of the candidates, they would feel free to share them with the group. Certainly, the council would be interested in finding out if one of the poll workers they assigned to the position demonstrated behavior that was violent, threatening or intimidating to those who disagree with them.
The City Council is responsible for assuring the integrity of the election process, creating an environment where every voter can feel free to cast their ballot for the candidates of their choice. I trust that the council will take every measure necessary to make sure this is the case in Hudson.
