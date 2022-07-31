If all the young girls, young women, middle age women are the property of the state, does that mean that we women in our 60s, 70s and 80s are also the property of the state? And make no mistake, if the state can force women to act against their own right sense and health care considerations, then they are the property of the state.
We, the senior women of this country, were free to make our own decisions as to the best care of our physical and mental well-being based upon the advice of our physicians and our conscience.
These rights have been stripped from the majority of women today by whose say-so? A Supreme Court that seems ready to inflict its religious beliefs upon our entire country or the men in legislatures who must have forgotten that the women they’re going after are their moms, spouses, sisters, daughters, granddaughters and friends who deserve appreciation and equal care instead of cruel and foolhardy laws and actions.
The Constitution is very clear on the issue of separation of church and state. But look what seems to be driving the agenda today. People in countries living under religious ideologies are yearning and fighting to be free and here we are going in absolutely the opposite direction. Our country was founded on freedom from religious tyranny, let’s keep it that way please.
