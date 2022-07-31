Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... South central Dakota County in east central Minnesota... West central Goodhue County in southeastern Minnesota... * Until 930 PM CDT. * At 842 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Stanton, or 7 miles east of Northfield, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near... Cannon Falls around 855 PM CDT. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. && TORNADO...POSSIBLE; HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN; WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH