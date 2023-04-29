Letter to the Editor RTSA
Buy Now

In last Thursday’s mail, was a flashy slick 8 ½ by 11 mailer. The mailer, paid for by the Wisconsin Homeowners Alliance,  asked me to contact Rep. Shannon Zimmerman and thank him for the frozen property taxes.

If I were inclined to thank Rep. Zimmerman, it would be to thank him for the horrible condition of our city streets; for the fact that our local school district can't even keep the lights on or pay our teachers a living wage; and for hog-tying the hands of our local officials. As for spreading the famous Republican chant that high property taxes forces seniors out of their homes,  it's one of the most ridiculous false claims that Republicans rely on to promote their cause. If seniors can afford the big mac mansions they live in, they can afford the property taxes.  And if they think property taxes are high, they should try paying rent. 

I can't think of a more detrimental policy than freezing property taxes. If you are inclined to contact your representative, ask him to reverse that regulation.  Local officials need to be able to make their own decisions, without a convenient shield to hide behind (if they don't have the courage to actually fix the streets) and not be hamstrung by state regulations.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:

• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.

• Don’t spam us.

• Don’t attack our journalists.

Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.

Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Share your opinion

Avatar

Join the conversation

Recommended for you