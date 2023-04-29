...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota
and Wisconsin...
Minnesota River near Jordan affecting Sibley, Carver and Scott
Counties.
Minnesota River at New Ulm affecting Brown, Nicollet and Blue
Earth Counties.
Mississippi River at Red Wing L/D 3 affecting Dakota, Pierce and
Goodhue Counties.
Mississippi River at Red Wing affecting Pierce and Goodhue
Counties.
Mississippi River at St. Paul affecting Dakota, Washington and
Ramsey Counties.
Mississippi River at Hwy 610 in Brooklyn Park affecting Hennepin
and Anoka Counties.
St Croix River at Stillwater affecting Pierce, St. Croix and
Washington Counties.
Minnesota River at Savage affecting Dakota, Carver, Scott and
Hennepin Counties.
Minnesota River at Granite Falls HWY 212 affecting Yellow
Medicine, Renville and Chippewa Counties.
Minnesota River at Montevideo affecting Lac qui Parle, Yellow
Medicine and Chippewa Counties.
Minnesota River at Morton affecting Renville and Redwood Counties.
South Fork Crow River below Mayer affecting Carver County.
Mississippi River near Hastings L/D 2 (COE) affecting Dakota,
Pierce, Washington and Goodhue Counties.
...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Minnesota...
South Fork Crow River at Delano affecting Hennepin and Wright
Counties.
Crow River at Rockford affecting Hennepin and Wright Counties.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL SUNDAY, MAY 07...
* WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is
forecast.
* WHERE...Mississippi River at Red Wing L/D 3.
* WHEN...Until Sunday, May 07.
* IMPACTS...At 683.0 feet, Lock and Dam 3 may end operations.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 815 PM CDT Saturday, the stage was 681.8 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 815 PM CDT Saturday was 682.3 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
Friday evening and continue falling to 680.2 feet Saturday
evening.
- Flood stage is 680.5 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
682.0 feet on 06/28/2014.
&&
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota
and Wisconsin...
Minnesota River near Jordan affecting Sibley, Carver and Scott
Counties.
Minnesota River at New Ulm affecting Brown, Nicollet and Blue
Earth Counties.
Mississippi River at Red Wing L/D 3 affecting Dakota, Pierce and
Goodhue Counties.
Mississippi River at Red Wing affecting Pierce and Goodhue
Counties.
Mississippi River at St. Paul affecting Dakota, Washington and
Ramsey Counties.
Mississippi River at Hwy 610 in Brooklyn Park affecting Hennepin
and Anoka Counties.
St Croix River at Stillwater affecting Pierce, St. Croix and
Washington Counties.
Minnesota River at Savage affecting Dakota, Carver, Scott and
Hennepin Counties.
Minnesota River at Granite Falls HWY 212 affecting Yellow
Medicine, Renville and Chippewa Counties.
Minnesota River at Montevideo affecting Lac qui Parle, Yellow
Medicine and Chippewa Counties.
Minnesota River at Morton affecting Renville and Redwood Counties.
South Fork Crow River below Mayer affecting Carver County.
Mississippi River near Hastings L/D 2 (COE) affecting Dakota,
Pierce, Washington and Goodhue Counties.
...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Minnesota...
South Fork Crow River at Delano affecting Hennepin and Wright
Counties.
Crow River at Rockford affecting Hennepin and Wright Counties.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...
* WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is
forecast.
* WHERE...Mississippi River near Hastings L/D 2 (COE).
* WHEN...Until further notice.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 830 PM CDT Saturday, the stage was 17.7 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 830 PM CDT Saturday was 18.1 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 17.7
feet just after midnight tonight.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
17.8 feet on 04/13/2011.
&&
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...Iowa...Minnesota...
Mississippi River at Lansing affecting Houston, Vernon, Allamakee
and Crawford Counties.
Mississippi River at Lake City affecting Pepin, Wabasha and
Goodhue Counties.
Mississippi River at Guttenberg Dam 10 affecting Grant and
Clayton Counties.
Mississippi River at McGregor affecting Crawford, Grant,
Allamakee and Clayton Counties.
Mississippi River at La Crosse affecting La Crosse, Houston and
Vernon Counties.
Mississippi River at Winona affecting Trempealeau, Buffalo and
Winona Counties.
Mississippi River at Wabasha affecting Wabasha and Buffalo
Counties.
.The Mississippi mainstem continues to see Major flooding at
McGregor, Iowa with minor to moderate flooding along the rest of the
mainstem. Although precipitation of a tenth of an inch to half an
inch will fall across parts of the area, river levels are forecast
to continue falling this week.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.
Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.
Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.
The next statement will be issued by Sunday morning at 11 AM CDT.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL THURSDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Mississippi River at Lake City.
* WHEN...Until Thursday morning.
* IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, Minor lowland flooding occurs and some
residential sections near the river are evacuated. Water and Sewer
service is turned off along Central Point Road.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:15 PM CDT Saturday the stage was 17.2 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 7:15 PM CDT Saturday was 17.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
early Wednesday afternoon and continue falling to 15.3 feet
Saturday evening.
- Flood stage is 16.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
17.2 feet on 04/06/1986.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
&&
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota
and Wisconsin...
Minnesota River near Jordan affecting Sibley, Carver and Scott
Counties.
Minnesota River at New Ulm affecting Brown, Nicollet and Blue
Earth Counties.
Mississippi River at Red Wing L/D 3 affecting Dakota, Pierce and
Goodhue Counties.
Mississippi River at Red Wing affecting Pierce and Goodhue
Counties.
Mississippi River at St. Paul affecting Dakota, Washington and
Ramsey Counties.
Mississippi River at Hwy 610 in Brooklyn Park affecting Hennepin
and Anoka Counties.
St Croix River at Stillwater affecting Pierce, St. Croix and
Washington Counties.
Minnesota River at Savage affecting Dakota, Carver, Scott and
Hennepin Counties.
Minnesota River at Granite Falls HWY 212 affecting Yellow
Medicine, Renville and Chippewa Counties.
Minnesota River at Montevideo affecting Lac qui Parle, Yellow
Medicine and Chippewa Counties.
Minnesota River at Morton affecting Renville and Redwood Counties.
South Fork Crow River below Mayer affecting Carver County.
Mississippi River near Hastings L/D 2 (COE) affecting Dakota,
Pierce, Washington and Goodhue Counties.
...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Minnesota...
South Fork Crow River at Delano affecting Hennepin and Wright
Counties.
Crow River at Rockford affecting Hennepin and Wright Counties.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL THURSDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and minor flooding is
forecast.
* WHERE...Mississippi River at Red Wing.
* WHEN...Until Thursday morning.
* IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, The city of Frontenac and Bay City begin
flooding.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 915 PM CDT Saturday, the stage was 15.0 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 915 PM CDT Saturday was 15.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
Tuesday evening and continue falling to 12.8 feet Saturday
evening.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
14.9 feet on 05/01/1975.
&&
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.