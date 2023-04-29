Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota and Wisconsin... Minnesota River near Jordan affecting Sibley, Carver and Scott Counties. Minnesota River at New Ulm affecting Brown, Nicollet and Blue Earth Counties. Mississippi River at Red Wing L/D 3 affecting Dakota, Pierce and Goodhue Counties. Mississippi River at Red Wing affecting Pierce and Goodhue Counties. Mississippi River at St. Paul affecting Dakota, Washington and Ramsey Counties. Mississippi River at Hwy 610 in Brooklyn Park affecting Hennepin and Anoka Counties. St Croix River at Stillwater affecting Pierce, St. Croix and Washington Counties. Minnesota River at Savage affecting Dakota, Carver, Scott and Hennepin Counties. Minnesota River at Granite Falls HWY 212 affecting Yellow Medicine, Renville and Chippewa Counties. Minnesota River at Montevideo affecting Lac qui Parle, Yellow Medicine and Chippewa Counties. Minnesota River at Morton affecting Renville and Redwood Counties. South Fork Crow River below Mayer affecting Carver County. Mississippi River near Hastings L/D 2 (COE) affecting Dakota, Pierce, Washington and Goodhue Counties. ...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Minnesota... South Fork Crow River at Delano affecting Hennepin and Wright Counties. Crow River at Rockford affecting Hennepin and Wright Counties. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL SUNDAY, MAY 07... * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River at Red Wing L/D 3. * WHEN...Until Sunday, May 07. * IMPACTS...At 683.0 feet, Lock and Dam 3 may end operations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 815 PM CDT Saturday, the stage was 681.8 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 815 PM CDT Saturday was 682.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage Friday evening and continue falling to 680.2 feet Saturday evening. - Flood stage is 680.5 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 682.0 feet on 06/28/2014. &&

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River near Hastings L/D 2 (COE). * WHEN...Until further notice. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 830 PM CDT Saturday, the stage was 17.7 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 830 PM CDT Saturday was 18.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 17.7 feet just after midnight tonight. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 17.8 feet on 04/13/2011. &&

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Wisconsin...Iowa...Minnesota... Mississippi River at Lansing affecting Houston, Vernon, Allamakee and Crawford Counties. Mississippi River at Lake City affecting Pepin, Wabasha and Goodhue Counties. Mississippi River at Guttenberg Dam 10 affecting Grant and Clayton Counties. Mississippi River at McGregor affecting Crawford, Grant, Allamakee and Clayton Counties. Mississippi River at La Crosse affecting La Crosse, Houston and Vernon Counties. Mississippi River at Winona affecting Trempealeau, Buffalo and Winona Counties. Mississippi River at Wabasha affecting Wabasha and Buffalo Counties. .The Mississippi mainstem continues to see Major flooding at McGregor, Iowa with minor to moderate flooding along the rest of the mainstem. Although precipitation of a tenth of an inch to half an inch will fall across parts of the area, river levels are forecast to continue falling this week. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional river and weather information is available at www.weather.gov/lacrosse. The next statement will be issued by Sunday morning at 11 AM CDT. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL THURSDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River at Lake City. * WHEN...Until Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, Minor lowland flooding occurs and some residential sections near the river are evacuated. Water and Sewer service is turned off along Central Point Road. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 7:15 PM CDT Saturday the stage was 17.2 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:15 PM CDT Saturday was 17.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early Wednesday afternoon and continue falling to 15.3 feet Saturday evening. - Flood stage is 16.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 17.2 feet on 04/06/1986. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL THURSDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River at Red Wing. * WHEN...Until Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, The city of Frontenac and Bay City begin flooding. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 915 PM CDT Saturday, the stage was 15.0 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 915 PM CDT Saturday was 15.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage Tuesday evening and continue falling to 12.8 feet Saturday evening. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 14.9 feet on 05/01/1975. &&