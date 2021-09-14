M/I Homes, a large-scale developer, proposes to build 153 houses on prime farmland on Red Brick Road in Troy Township — immediately south of River Crest Elementary School.
Red Brick Road is a 1.1-mile narrow lane with tight curves and no side shoulders.
My neighbors and I love to walk our dogs with our children or ride bikes on our road, and so do people from nearby neighborhoods.
We bought homes here because we appreciate the spaciousness offered by Troy Township, and the peace and quiet of rural life.
The length of Red Brick Road is flanked by 21 modest homes, each on a minimum of 2 acres, intermingled with farms and a horse ranch. The minimum setback here in Troy Township is 130 feet.
In comparison, the developer’s plan is a house every 1/3 acre. Side yards of 4.5-7.5 feet. Front yards are 25 feet.
The development map parks the houses sideways right next to Red Brick Road with only those tiny 4.5 to 7.5 feet setbacks. How can that be considered a compatible use or a good fit with this neighborhood? It simply cannot.
We are asking your support in our efforts to get Hudson’s Community Development Director Mike Johnson to recognize this development as an incompatible use, and to:
1) Deny high-density development in this tiny rural neighborhood,
2) At least drastically modify the plan, and,
3) Provide a physical and visual buffer between the development and the rest of Red Brick Road.
We get why the farmers want to sell their land and create a retirement fund. We also understand why the farmland needs to be annexed by Hudson so all those homes could be on city sewer and water.
But please, there must be a way for the rest of us on Red Brick Road to protect our retirements, too. It’s simply not right to force us to sacrifice our quality of life just to benefit one couple and a developer.
Jane Dreis
Hudson
