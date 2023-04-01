Wisconsin’s Supreme Court contest will likely be decided largely by what voters think about gerrymandered districts and women’s ability to make their own decisions regarding reproductive health care. Over 87% of us oppose unfair legislative districts created by Republicans behind closed doors. Most of us think that women should be in charge of their own reproductive health. We don’t agree with the current Supreme Court taking away rights that have existed for 50 years.
It is crucial to understand the concept of substantive due process when considering why the Supreme Court overturned Roe. Substantive due process holds that the Constitution protects people from government intrusion into their private lives. It offers protections against government policies that exceed the limits of government authority.
The Supreme Court ruled that those protections don’t extend to the ability of women to make decisions regarding reproductive health. Clarence Thomas also suggested that all Supreme Court decisions based on substantive due process could be overturned. This would immediately threaten access to many forms of contraception, same-sex relationships and same-sex marriage. Protections against illegal searches, self-incrimination, and access to public defenders could also disappear, as could other personal freedoms that Americans have enjoyed for decades.
Remember that Roe was once considered “settled law” and “established precedent.”
Until it wasn’t. In overturning Roe, the Supreme Court said individual states should write abortion legislation. If some or all of the rights listed above are struck down by the Supreme Court, it would fall to Wisconsin’s legislature to define them. The current court has just about always served as a “rubber stamp” for the legislature.
That must change. Future Wisconsin Supreme Courts will certainly rule on many cases involving individual rights and freedoms. Dan Kelly wants Wisconsin Supreme Court Justices to be reliably conservative. If taking rights away is conservative, he certainly would be conservative.
For Wisconsin to once again live up to our state motto of “Forward,” we need a justice who is open to protecting the basic rights and liberties of people. Janet Protasiewicz
will be the justice who will do that after her election on April 4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.