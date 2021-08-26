Very recently, while camping in the Chequamegon forest, a group of hounds came racing into the campground through a neighbor's site in pursuit of a bear. Hounding is becoming out of control in Wisconsin and is terrorizing wildlife daily as well as becoming a huge nuisance for private landowners as hounds are impossible to control.
Wisconsin is the only state in the country to allow wolf hunting via use of hounds. Wisconsin is also the only state that mandates a wolf hunt should they be removed from the Endangered Species List, which occurred last January It's believed that a third of Wisconsin’s wolf population was eradicated in the February hunt.
Last week, the NRB OK’d a 300 quota for November. This jeopardizes the population. Wisconsin’s wolves and wildlife are becoming political pawns by the Wisconsin Bear Hunters Association and their political friends they have installed in office. Nearly two-thirds of polled voters (62%) dislike hunting of wolves and 66% dislike hounding, according to the HSUS 2021.
Many issues would resolve themselves if hounding were made illegal.
Let's bring integrity back to Wisconsin. Stop hounding … protect our wolves and wildlife.
Linda Hendrix
New Richmond
