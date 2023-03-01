Fresh off a second-place finish in Wisconsin’s Supreme Court primary, Judge Dan Kelly came out swinging against Judge Janet Protasiewicz. Not surprisingly, Kelly started his attack with a giant lie, claiming Protasiewicz is “a danger to our liberties.”
Voters should understand that if anyone threatens the freedom and liberties of people in western Wisconsin, it is Dan Kelly.
Kelly served as an adviser to a Donald Trump-led legal effort to overturn the 2020 presidential election through the use of "fake electors." The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported just last week that Republicans have paid Kelly $120,000 for legal advice on "election integrity" issues.
Kelly would allow Wisconsin’s Republican legislature to draw legislative maps that are considered the most gerrymandered in America. Allowing legislators to choose their voters instead of voters choosing their legislators demonstrates Kelly’s hostility to one of democracy’s greatest principles: majority rule.
Kelly is an enthusiastic supporter of the Dobbs decision, the Supreme Court’s overthrow of Roe v. Wade. Dobbs marked the first time any group – let alone a majority of Americans (women) – had a right taken from them.
Many of Kelly’s endorsements and much of his funding came from radical groups that want to criminalize all forms of abortion and most forms of birth control.
Dan Kelly is a threat to our freedom and way of life. When Protasiewicz says that gerrymandering rigs our elections, and that women should be able to make their own health care decisions, she wants to protect our rights, not take them away.
Keep that in mind when you head to the ballot box this April.
