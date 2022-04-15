I couldn't be more proud of my wife and her run for mayor of Hudson. Proud of her willingness to step up and make sure the people of Hudson had a choice and proud of her commitment to running a self-funded, positive and independent campaign, with a focus on minimizing waste and respecting privacy.
Based solely on my observations of the effort put forth by the incumbent (far more signs, several waves of direct mailers, text messages), I estimate Liz was outspent by about 10:1, yet she earned over 40% of the votes, largely accomplished by thinking differently about how an election could be run and buoyed by the long list of people who have witnessed her endless capacity for hard work and doing the right thing.
Sadly, we missed an opportunity to elect a mayor who is unencumbered by party politics, has never been guided by political ambition, knows how to work within and build effective teams while honoring and leveraging the skills of others, can develop, communicate and realize a vision, is supremely incorruptible and doesn't have a closet full of khaki pants and brown shoes.
