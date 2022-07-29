For the Aug. 9 primary election, I will be voting for Sarah Godlewski for U.S. senator and ask you to join me in voting for her.
Sarah has proven leadership skills. She led the successful campaign to save the state treasurer’s office and then successfully ran for the office. I have called her office for information on state issues for my job on the city council and her assistants have helped me find the resources and information I have needed.
Sarah shares my values and concerns regarding climate change, reproductive rights for women, affordable child care and affordable health insurance.
She believes in climate science and understands that a transition from brown energy to green energy will give hardworking Wisconsinites access to high-paying jobs of the future.
Sarah understands the recent Supreme Court decision that interferes with a woman’s right to reproductive health care. Doctors need to be able to treat their patients without fear of going to prison and without having to consult their attorneys, particularly when a miscarriage or ectopic pregnancy puts a patient’s life in danger.
She will work to keep health care between patients and their doctor.
Please vote for Sarah so we have a U.S. senator fighting for us rather than special interests.
