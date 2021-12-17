Where does our freedom come from? Our Creator designed it first in Adam. Are freedoms unlimited? No. God defined the boundaries, called laws; from Adam through Moses to all of us.
The Creator’s son expanded the boundaries. Our country, from the beginning, attempted to follow those laws with our Constitution.
Levels of government further define our laws down to the very details, to control us from conflict with each other. When local government levels take some of our freedoms away by meeting rules of one-way reporting, instead of two-way communications, they infringe on our God-given rights to redress our concerns as defined in our Constitution.
This happens at the Hudson City Council meetings and the Hudson school board meetings. Their rules say two to three minutes is all you are allowed to share your opinion.
Their rules are unjust and punitive for the majority in attendance because of the actions of some minority discontents.
A term called a “wellness check” can be asked for by a law officer to attend for 60 minutes just before the public input, whose presence is to remind citizens attendees to be civil and in order for meeting control, so we, the taxpayers can get 30 minutes to share our concerns.
Both meetings start with our country’s Pledge of Allegiance, which includes justice and liberty for all. Really? Let’s see this change happen, OK?
In visiting some of the local churches so far, we were told by a pastor to be kind at school board meetings. To claim we are a golden rule city and these things happened, destroys our marketing and communication. Do we walk our talk? Or are we just a bunch of BS’ers meaning Bum Scoopers?
Are we a diverse TEAM (Together Everyone Accomplishes More) or are we some FUD (Fear, Uncertainty, Doubt), promoters? How about we be on the GBB (Good, Better, Best) team.
Make your good better; make your better best, and never let your best rest.
