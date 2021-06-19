Too often lately we see good police officers vilified because of the actions of a few bad actors. Last week I witnessed the best of our Hudson men and women in uniform.
Several of us were standing in front of County Market near the red Mustang being raffled off as part of a Rotary fundraiser. A very large inebriated man stumbled along and fell onto a chair near the car. He was shoeless and passed out shortly after sitting down. After a few minutes he walked into the store and apparently created a slight disturbance.
The police arrived and approached the man, who was suspected of shoplifting in other local stores. The police remained calm and spent time asking him questions. He was belligerent and appeared non compliant.
The three police officers diffused the situation without force of any kind. He agreed to be handcuffed and peacefully sit in the back of a patrol car.
The officers were professional and obviously well trained. We should be proud of our Hudson police. They are often confronted with stressful and difficult situations.
Jim Lutiger
Hudson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.