I'm knowledgeable of railroad crossing signals and their interconnection with traffic lights. My dad was a railroad signal maintainer for 42 years and a significant amount of his knowledge rubbed off on me.
As a kid, I studied his schematics of railroad signal systems and eventually taught myself to be an electrician.
I've been stopped at the County Road U/Highway 12 railroad crossing interchange many times ... either at its traffic lights or at the railroad crossing. Each time, out of habit, I've studied if the interconnection circuitry was working. It always has been working correctly. When the railroad crossing signals come on, the traffic lights change appropriately immediately.
That said, there is a Union Pacific railroad crossing at Highway 63 in Baldwin. Approximately 300 feet north of it is a T-intersection where Highway 12 meets Highway 63.
It is a busy intersection controlled by a stop sign facing Highway 12; traffic on Highway 63 does not stop. It's not uncommon to sit at the Highway 12 stop sign for several minutes waiting for an opening in the Highway 63 traffic so one can turn onto Highway 63.
Once, I waited for over seven minutes (longer than the time it took "Hey Jude" to play in its entirety on the radio.) Every Friday during the summer, when Highway 63 is packed full with Minnesotans traveling north to their cabins for the weekend, I've revived my memories of driving in Paris and obligatorily punch the gas to get into a tiny opening in the traffic.
The powers that be in government for the village of Baldwin have asked for a traffic light at Highway 63/Highway 12, but the Wisconsin DOT won't do it because they say the intersection is too close to the railroad crossing.
Well, interconnect a Highway 12/Highway 63 traffic light with the crossing signals, like at the County Road U/Highway 12 railroad crossing intersection in Hudson.
Perhaps the DOT is worried about the presence of Newton Street and the Cenex station driveways that would flow onto Highway 63 between the Highway 63/Highway 12 intersection and the railroad crossing.
