There is no doubt that the officers involved in the Memphis atrocity that killed a man is a completely unacceptable abuse of power. Similarly, it is unacceptable for those elected to the school board to use their position to push a political and social agenda that is wholly inappropriate in a school setting.
“They will be entrusted with authority to shape the district that shapes the students, staff and faculty that will certainly impact the trajectory and tone of Hudson education.”
A servant leader would not seek to undermine parental authority or think it their duty to render judgments about parents and their parenting abilities, yet Heather Logelin thinks she has the authority to do just that.
At the December board meeting, she made reckless comments suggesting the school district provide legal advice to minor children on how to legally change their name without their parents’ knowledge. She supports allowing children experiencing gender confusion to go by different names and pronouns at school without parental knowledge.
Using different names and pronouns is not a neutral act. It is a psychosocial intervention that destabilizes children and worsens their anxiety and depression.
Heather does not value transparency. Her position on this issue will drive a wedge between parents and the district, eroding whatever trust remains.
During COVID-19, she convinced the board that reading and discussing the book “White Fragility” would be a good use of time and resources. The administration should be focused on solving real problems; student performance, bullying, drug use to name a few.
On April 4, think very carefully; do you want that authority to be slanted toward a political and social agenda that has absolutely no place in public education? Do you want your children to be indoctrinated to believe lies and falsehoods? Then do not vote for Heather Logelin.
Vote for new perspectives and voices offered by Erin Gerlach and Randy Lawson.
