The Assembly’s top Republican leader squandered $676,000 of your tax dollars.
Former Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman was paid $676,000 to examine the 2020 election. His report calls for decertifying the 2020 election, eliminating 528 voter drop boxes, and abolishing the bipartisan Wisconsin Election Commission. He attacked nursing home residents as being mentally unfit to vote.
Republican and Democratic election experts have debunked his report and recommendations. Gableman’s report produced no evidence of fraud in Wisconsin’s 2020 election. Both parties supported the use of ballot boxes during the pandemic.
The Election Commission was created by the Republican dominated legislature in 2015 to administer and enforce election laws. The report gives no proof that the bipartisan commission was malfeasant in the administration of election laws. Over 1,100 Wisconsin election clerks oppose the elimination of the Wisconsin Election Commission.
Regarding nursing home residents voting, who is qualified to deem a resident as incompetent to vote? As a senior, I find this claim blatantly discriminatory and a slippery slope.
Even more laughable Is Gableman’s claim that the Center for Tech and Civic Life's gift of $8.8 million to help run elections across the state “violates the Wisconsin law prohibiting election bribery.”
The facts: Three lawsuits arguing that the grant funding was illegal under state law have been rejected.
Wisconsin taxpayers paid $676,000 for a partisan report that is nothing more than propaganda and misinformation designed to weaken voter confidence. The fact is, Biden won Wisconsin by nearly 21,000 votes.
