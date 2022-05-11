Women deserve the same rights as men.
In 1857, the Dred Scott Decision issued by the U.S. Supreme Court deprived almost four million people of the rights granted to the other 27 million people living in the United States at that time.
Today, the Supreme Court appears ready to deprive 170 million people of a right enjoyed by the other 160 million who live in our country. Our laws do not interfere with a man's right to father children or to remain childless. The draft decision by Justice Alito says that women do not have the same right.
I have siblings who are strong supporters of pro-choice and anti-abortion positions, but I love them all. I respect anyone who who is willing to support their beliefs about abortion, but I will never respect a person who wants to impose his or her beliefs on anyone else.
I think that most people feel that reproduction is a private matter. Do they really think that they have the right to force a woman to reproduce?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.