I am responding to the letter to the editor by Sara Bocklund called “Perspective on Pride.” I agree with her opinion 100%. I wonder how everyone can be deceived by the Pride claims of diversity and inclusion while rejecting anyone who disagrees with their platform.
Marketing Pride activities to children is frankly a promotion of the perversion of male and female roles in a healthy society. When this perversion is accepted it is a sign of the dying of our society. Procreation in these situations is sterile.
Children should be left out of this debate entirely and be protected from it. Who’s idea was it to celebrate what you do in the privacy of your home and market it to the rest of society as a good idea? Whoever accepts this concept is also responsible for the evil in it. When good men say nothing evil thrives.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to hcoyle@orourkemediagroup.com.