Faith/religion history and daily application are very important to many of us. Most faiths have segments from conservative to liberals. About 500 years ago Luther said we need to discuss these areas because they are not in Holy Scripture. No discussions. He was thrown out.
He starts the Lutheran church which has conservative segments like Wisconsin Synod or Missouri Synod who follow Holy Scripture. Now under way, the Methodist church is separating into conservative segments to follow Holy Scripture. The Anglican/Episcopalian are now reviewing which way they will go, conservative and Holy Scripture, or liberal. Some see this shift as a slow-moving revival.
Some see it, as we are all felons – guilty of all 10 commandments. Who is going to get us out of this mess? The creator gave us freedom with boundaries – the 10 commandments. This creator loves his creation and us humans so much he sent his son to earth to show us the way.
Our creator made each one of us as one of a kind unique, with the potential of being very good.
Our society tempts us to do many behaviors to make us part of them. Kind of an anti-creator. He only wants us to love and appreciate him and love all his fellow human beings. That is almost mission impossible. We are to love these mass killers of our children. Some of us are trying to find what drives these humans who act as animals to see if we can stop or get them help sooner before they act.
Last time we checked we have a democratic society with minority rights. To honor one minority makes no sense. This is not fair. We would like our months to remind all of us we can do better. November is Native American Heritage Month – we stole their land and incarcerated them into reservations.
February is Black History Month – we took their god given rights away.
May is Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month – they labored to build our rail roads and we denied them citizenship.
Diversity? Review the census report. Not here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to hcoyle@orourkemediagroup.com.