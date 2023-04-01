Will you vote in the April 4, 2023, nonpartisan spring election?
You might be wondering why your ballot includes local referendum questions regarding proposed increases to your property taxes.
You might also be wondering why it seems to take longer these days for your street’s potholes to get fixed, or for a deputy to respond to your call for help, or for your child’s school building to be repaired.
The answer to these questions is the same. Over the past 20 years the Wisconsin legislature repeatedly has diverted our state tax dollars away from state aid to fairly support our local units of government and our public school districts. The legislature also has restricted the annual revenues that our local governments and public schools may raise through property taxes without first getting voter approval.
So please vote in the April 4 nonpartisan spring election.
And regardless of the April 4 vote tallies on your local referendum questions, tell your state legislators to restore reasonable levels of state aid to our local governments and public schools in Wisconsin’s 2023-25 budget. Because continuing to shift ever greater costs onto local property taxes is an increasingly unfair and unbearable taxation formula.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.