The contrast between candidates for Wisconsin’s Supreme court is obvious. Janet Protasciewicz is honest and transparent about her views. She has said, “I believe in a woman’s freedom to make her own decision on abortion” and believes legislative elections are “rigged” due to partisan Republican gerrymandered districts.
Most Wisconsinites agree, as 68% favor broader access to abortion and over 80% oppose partisan gerrymandering.
Her far-right opponents will pretend that they have no opinions on cases that may come before Wisconsin’s Supreme Court. Today that claim is disingenuous, but if either Jennifer Dorow or Dan Kelly are seated on the court and vote on the issues of abortion or gerrymandering, it will become a lie.
Remember that Donald Trump’s appointees to the U.S. Supreme Court promised Roe v. Wade was settled law and established precedent. Each pledged with mock seriousness not to let personal beliefs impact their future decisions. It should come as no surprise that they lied.
Each voted to repeal Roe, and there is little doubt that personal beliefs swayed their decision.
You can judge candidates by their supporters. Dorow and Kelly are supported by anti-abortion groups who believe that returning to Wisconsin’s 1849 abortion law, or something equally punitive towards women, is good policy. Some also believe in restricting access to birth control as well requiring police to investigate miscarriages.
Dorow has repeatedly praised the repeal of Roe.
Democrats earned 54% of the legislative vote statewide to 46% for Republican candidates. Common sense, as well as fair legislative districts, would justify a near even split of seats. Gerrymandered districts have produced a 21-11 advantage for Republicans in the Senate and a 64-35 advantage in the Assembly.
Placing another conservative judge on the court will only guarantee the continuation of what many Wisconsin voters view as election theft.
Janet Protasciewicz’s honesty is not a problem in terms of judicial qualifications, it is a strength. Don’t allow another far-right judge to conceal their views and intentions. On Feb. 21 Wisconsin voters should select Janet Protasciewicz, a moderate who will provide needed balance to our Supreme Court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.