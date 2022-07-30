This letter is intended for lifelong Republicans who dislike what the party has become under Donald Trump. People who still support conservation, local control, small government, fiscal responsibility and using bipartisanship and compromise to help government identify and solve problems.
Election integrity is under fire, not from nonexistent “voter fraud”, but from gerrymandering and laws that deny legitimate voters access to ballots and the polls. Republicans are not willing to stop there.
Republican states seem intent on refusing to recognize popular results of elections. They are poised to allow legislators or governors to refuse to certify electors if the outcome of the election is not what they want.
None of the Republican contenders for governor in Wisconsin have promised to certify election results, presumably because they intend to overturn those results if they don’t like them. America used to mock nations whose leaders routinely canceled or disregarded election results. We are dangerously close to becoming one of them.
Polls indicate that roughly one-third of Republicans reject Trump’s big lie of a stolen election. Many Republicans are dismayed by what happened on Jan. 6. If you are in this group and resent being sneeringly dismissed as RINOs by right wingers who dominate your party, I would respectfully suggest a vote for Tony Evers for governor.
Failing that, I implore you not to help elected candidates for governor, or for any other office, that will drag your party even farther toward authoritarianism.
