Hudson School District question one on the April 4 ballot asks for an $8 million increase in operating funds for the district.
This is necessitated by the state of Wisconsin dropping its aid to the Hudson School District by 27% per pupil over the last decade (when adjusted for inflation). Thus, the state has pushed the cost to us, the local taxpayers.
Folks in our community appreciate quality education. The state has left us with the choice of underfunding education or paying for quality education ourselves.
Quality education requires small neighborhood elementary schools. If question one passes, our small neighborhood schools will remain open. Currently, closing Willow and Houlton is very likely without the additional funds. I strongly believe passing this referendum is necessary to allow all six elementary schools to stay open.
Candidates supported by both political parties endorse a “yes” vote to question one. They understand the reality: state funding is no longer enough.
I understand concerns about property taxes going up. However, for a home worth $500,000, the property taxes will only go up $60 a year if question one passes. I believe paying $5 a month - the cost of a cup of coffee and a glazer - for our community’s next generation of nurses, welders, and entrepreneurs to receive a quality education is well worth it.
If you believe that neighborhood schools and quality education at all levels are essential, vote yes. This is something we should all stand behind.
