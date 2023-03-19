Data from the Hudson Raiders April 4, 2023 Special Referendum Newsletter begs; what and why? The school district mill rate was significantly in excess of the average mill rate during six periods 2016-22. Yet the board failed to acknowledge the impending “educational investments,” “large-scale facility maintenance” and “safety and security enhancements'' for those six years. Why should the citizens be penalized for the mismanagement of those excess funds by being forced to pay more for the school districts improper spending habits?
These “solutions” should have been prioritized with those excess revenues.
One graph shows that the board wants far-less in revenues than it wasted any one of six previous years.
They have a “graph” showing how they fail to plan when they have excess mill dollars available.
Bad money management doesn’t deserve a bonus or a raise because they failed at taking
responsibility for problems they have known about.
Apparently the school board spends money like a drunken sailor when they have the cash, but then expect taxpayers to pony up more Benjamin’s for their poor decisions because they don’t know how to properly manage their money, or worse they spend the money they have been granted through the toil of taxpayers, with apparent impunity.
Don’t tell me “this is for the kids.” This is for those that work in the system, who are selfish and irresponsible. Spending the people’s tax dollars to mail out a “newsletter” telling us that they want more money is evidence of their unlimited selfishness. But that is something that these individuals will never understand, because they have no shame, boundless sanctimoniousness and thankless expectation without remorse.
It seems to me that the schools have been failing to teach children critical thinking for
generations. The board spells out for us in words and graphs the fact that they are pitiful
money managers who mishandle tax dollars. Are the people naive and gullible enough to vote yes on these “please bilk me again referendums” failing to understanding that they have been taken advantage for the purpose of greed and malfeasance.
What happened to “The Golden Rule”?
(0) comments
