Running for school board in Hudson has been a wonderful experience. My daughter Sarka, who is a second grader at Houlton, exclaims with excitement “Megan Rozowski for School Board!” every time we pass one of my signs in the car. I have met so many people in the district who care deeply for our schools, our kids, and our community.
We have fantastic schools here in Hudson and they are central to our community and our economy. The schools are one of the main reasons my family moved here. As the district discussed closing Houlton and Willow River, I worked with other parents and community members to save our neighborhood elementary schools, and this led to me running for school board.
My career has focused on higher education policy and research. This work includes analyzing K-12, higher education, and workforce data to better understand individual, community and state needs related to education and workforce development. Previously, I worked at a consulting company that put together enrollment and budget projections for private nonprofit colleges.
I believe that all students should have the option to follow the career path that aligns with their interests and abilities. If a welder's kid wants to be a doctor, they should be able to follow that path. As should a doctor's kid who wants to be a welder.
All students need to feel safe in our schools so they can learn and graduate ready to succeed in their careers. We need to retain, recruit and support quality teachers and staff. And we need to save our neighborhood elementary schools.
I want to increase transparency and access to information for parents and the community. Transparency will increase community trust and input.
Great schools lead to good property values, a strong community, and economic success for the next generation. I want to serve on the Hudson school board so I can help improve the outcomes for our students and our community.
You can find out more about me and why I am running for school board at meganforhudsonschools.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.