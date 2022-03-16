Cathy Leaf is leaning in, seeking solutions, building consensus and actively listening as she runs for re-election to a second term on the St. Croix Board of Supervisors for District 4 (North Hudson / Ward 1, 2 of Town of Hudson).
Cathy’s Leaf’s first-term collaborative success was advocating for federal ARPA dollars that resulted in awarding grants to ISP providers. Grant money totaling just fewer than $3 million targets community projects that will lay 393.8 miles of fiber and provide high-speed internet access to 3,482 properties.
Cathy Leaf’s driving vision is focused on our common identified priorities and confronting the challenges and critical issues for our community. St. Croix County is one of the fastest growing counties in the state. Elected officials must focus on affordable housing for families and seniors.
Public safety, public health and the mental health crisis in St. Croix need serious supportive and actionable attention.
Suicide is one mental health concern. Statistics from the Pierce and St. Croix counties community health dashboard (January 2022) indicate that “students who seriously considered suicide” stands at 1 in 5 girls and 1 in 10 boys.
Residents are stakeholders, too.
Individuals who find themselves in the middle of a mental health crisis face treatment complications. Responsibility often falls upon law enforcement officials who transport persons to a facility up to four hours away.
For families she is “promoting economic development opportunities that provide family-sustaining jobs.”
According to ALICE (Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed) 34% (state average) of households are struggling to afford the basic necessities and finding themselves in poverty based on federal levels versus the reality that the cost of living outpaces what they can earn. Cathy supports addressing affordable housing and reasonable rent saying “I want St. Croix County to be an even greater place to live, raise a family and proper.”
Expansion of the 30-plus-year-old St. Croix County Government Center is on the agenda to resolve the challenges for better access and security and to provide much needed space for the delivery of services that are constantly in demand for a growing county like St. Croix County.
Vote April 5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.