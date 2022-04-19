Springtime is tax time. And most Wisconsinites have filed their federal and state tax returns for 2021.
If you hated paying taxes this year, you’re going to hate what Sen. Ron Johnson has in store for us. You see, Sen. Johnson is working hard to take more money out of our pockets so millionaires and billionaires don’t have to pay their fair share.
Johnson supports a GOP plan, the so-called “skin in the game” proposal that would increase taxes on average for the poorest 40 percent of Americans, according to the Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy, a non-partisan tax policy organization.
His rationale? Johnson says the top 1 percent in America already pay their fair share of taxes. In a March 29 Fox News interview, Johnson opposed the tax on billionaires, saying it “would do more harm than good.” He went on to suggest “that we tax all income equally” and called progressive tax rates “absurd.”
So, if you are fortunate enough to be in the top 1 percent, Sen. Johnson will be looking out for you. But if you believe your senator should represent you and the best interests of all Wisconsinites, RoJo has gotta go.
