Last year, the Oshkosh Corporation was awarded a federal contract, worth billions of dollars, to replace U.S. Postal Service vehicles. This Wisconsin company has manufacturing plants in eight states and plans to build the postal trucks in South Carolina, creating up to 1,000 jobs there.
Wisconsin senators have different takes on this business decision. Tammy Baldwin is encouraging management to bring those jobs to our state instead, but Ron Johnson refuses to get involved.
On Feb. 5 he said, “It’s not like we don’t have enough jobs in Wisconsin. The biggest problem we have in Wisconsin right now is employers not being able to find enough workers.”
Johnson’s cavalier attitude to the needs of his constituents is inexcusable, but when your net worth is over $30 million, why would you care about creating good paying jobs for others?
