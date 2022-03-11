It was a nice Friday morning driving across the 11th Street overpass in Hudson.
Gathered on the overpass sidewalk was a large group waving American flags. We thought this must be a local support group for the defense of Ukraine. One thing was missing though, the Ukrainian flag.
Members of the group were holding signs facing the interstate below. There were some signs thanking truckers from Minnesota who were passing through headed for D.C. to protest COVID-19 mandates which are already being lifted in most cities.
Other signs being held on the bridge, some facing oncoming traffic below, contained explicit profanity aimed at President Biden. It was disturbing seeing these displayed on public property aimed toward traffic on an interstate highway.
It’s one thing for a copy-cat convoy protesting non-existent medical mandates and something else to have the world see how Hudson obscenely expresses its opposition to the president of the United States.
Thanks for speaking up about such a disturbing lack of respect for the office of President. I agree, protesting is one thing, but presenting our community to drivers on the Interstate with obscene language is another.
