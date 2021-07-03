Thursday June 24 edition of the Star-Observer carried an article about a proposed “social justice mural” being promoted by the Friday Memorial Library in New Richmond.
The library feels compelled to this action due to its duty in promoting citizenship. Not sure where the library accrued this mandate. According to the article, the community;’s response has been limited. Read, not interested. Sounds like a solution in search of a problem in New Richmond.
Lee Brown
Hudson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.