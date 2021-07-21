This letter is in regard to the article published in the July 15issue of the Star-Observer under the headline “New Livestock Barn to be Unveiled.” While it is truly exciting to make great progress on the Renovations for Generations Capital Improvement Campaign, it is very important to properly recognize the entities that collaboratively work together to make this progress possible.
St. Croix County Fair Inc. under the leadership of Gail Maier, president, is responsible for managing the fairgrounds as well as all fair associated events held on the grounds. This includes all aspects of constructing/renovating structures on the grounds. Friends of the St. Croix County Fairgrounds, founded in 2007, is solely responsible for raising the funds necessary to underwrite new/renovated construction. As in the past, the successful construction of the Multi-species Livestock Barn was a true collaborative, driven by the St. Croix County Fair Board in cooperation with the St. Croix County Livestock Committee and supported by funding raised by Friends of the St. Croix County Fairgrounds.
Chris Libbey
New Richmond
President, Friends of the St. Croix County Fairgrounds.
